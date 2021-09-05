NIGRO - Lucy (nee Demaioribus)
September 2, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Albert Nigro; dear mother of Anthony (Laura), Michael (Melissa), Sandra (David) Strachan and Albert (Patti) Nigro; also survived by 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Saturday at 10 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Friday, 4-8 PM. Face masks will be required inside the funeral home. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.