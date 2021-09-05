Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucy NIGRO
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
NIGRO - Lucy (nee Demaioribus)
September 2, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Albert Nigro; dear mother of Anthony (Laura), Michael (Melissa), Sandra (David) Strachan and Albert (Patti) Nigro; also survived by 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Saturday at 10 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Friday, 4-8 PM. Face masks will be required inside the funeral home. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Patty & Al our sympathy goes out to you at this time. I worked with Joan.
Jim Howard
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results