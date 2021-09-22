FISHER - Luella C. (nee Noeller)
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John H. Fisher; loving mother of Pamela (Andy) Russell, Jeffrey (Snjezana) Fisher, and Kim (Jacob) Hanania; cherished grandmother of Kevin, Jill, Boban, Luka, Ian, Courtney, Jacob (Casey), and Jason; also survived by relatives and friends. Mrs. Fisher was a retired Guidance Counselor from Lackawanna High School. The family will be present on Saturday from 12 PM-4 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will begin at 3:30 PM. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.