Luella C. FISHER
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
FISHER - Luella C. (nee Noeller)
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John H. Fisher; loving mother of Pamela (Andy) Russell, Jeffrey (Snjezana) Fisher, and Kim (Jacob) Hanania; cherished grandmother of Kevin, Jill, Boban, Luka, Ian, Courtney, Jacob (Casey), and Jason; also survived by relatives and friends. Mrs. Fisher was a retired Guidance Counselor from Lackawanna High School. The family will be present on Saturday from 12 PM-4 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will begin at 3:30 PM. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Sep
25
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
