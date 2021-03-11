ZANNELLA - Luigi "Louis"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 6, 2021 at age 96. Beloved son of the late Michael Sr. and Filomena (nee Salvatore) Zannella; loving brother of Carmela (late Thomas) Santarsiero, Michael (late Alice) Zannella and preceded in death by the late Mary (late Peter) Todoro, Vito Zannella and Michael and Anthony Miranda; survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. He served in the Air Force during WWII. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, on Saturday (March 13) at TBA. Flowers gratefully declined. Face mask required. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.