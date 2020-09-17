WALDMILLER - Luke D.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 15, 2020. Beloved son of Dan (Bev Dunning)Waldmiller and Julie (Jonathan Drost) DelBello; loving brother of Matt (Song Rio) and Paige (Jeff) Addison; grandson of Barbara Bunce; also survived by other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, September 18, from 4-7 PM. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.