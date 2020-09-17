Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Luke D. WALDMILLER
1995 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1995
DIED
September 15, 2020
WALDMILLER - Luke D.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 15, 2020. Beloved son of Dan (Bev Dunning)Waldmiller and Julie (Jonathan Drost) DelBello; loving brother of Matt (Song Rio) and Paige (Jeff) Addison; grandson of Barbara Bunce; also survived by other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, September 18, from 4-7 PM. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Julie, sending warmth, love and sympathy for the passing of your son Luke. You are in my thoughts and pray. Love Aunt Carol and Uncle Roger
Carolyn Masters
Family
September 16, 2020