BLAKELY INGRAM - Lula

June 28, 1936 - May 4, 2020. Life will never be the same as it was when she was alive and with us. But, we all must smile and make the most of what God has left us. A Memorial Mass for Lula will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10 AM in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. During these times of social distancing, please contact the parish office to reserve your place, as seating is limited. Call 833-0298, between the hours of 8:30 AM and 4 PM. Please respond by Friday, October 23, 2020.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.