Lurene J. ARNONE
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
ARNONE - Lurene J.
(nee Fermo )
October 4, 2021. Beloved mother of Heather Crego (Fiancee Alexander Ruppert), Dominic Arnone (Trina Sabatini) and Helena (Aaron) Stanley; grandmother of Isabella, Oliver Crego and Rylie Stanley; sister of Dino ( Barb) Fermo; significant other of Tom Buckley. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 pm and Friday 10 am- 12 noon at the Dengler Roberts Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined memorials may be made to the American Stroke Assoc. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com for the Arnone family.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Oct
8
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so very sorry to hear about Lurine! Prayers to the familyMay she Rest In Peace. We´re in Ohio or we would´ve come to calling hours.
Debbie Grandits (Toots & Guys daughter)
Family
October 9, 2021
