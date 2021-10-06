ARNONE - Lurene J.
(nee Fermo )
October 4, 2021. Beloved mother of Heather Crego (Fiancee Alexander Ruppert), Dominic Arnone (Trina Sabatini) and Helena (Aaron) Stanley; grandmother of Isabella, Oliver Crego and Rylie Stanley; sister of Dino ( Barb) Fermo; significant other of Tom Buckley. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 pm and Friday 10 am- 12 noon at the Dengler Roberts Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined memorials may be made to the American Stroke Assoc.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com
for the Arnone family.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.