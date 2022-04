Dickinson - LutherJanuary 2, 2022; beloved husband of Kim; devoted father of Allen (Cheryl) Nowicki, Beth (Edward) Michalski, and Linda (Eric) Dickinson; loving grandfather of Mary Jane, Lucas, Jake, and William Jr.; dear brother of Stephen (Sherry) Dickinson, and Naomi (Bill) Benson; Also survived by nieces and nephews. Luther was a member of the Army National Guard and owner of Dickinson Heating and Cooling. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Sunday, from 5-7 PM, at whichtime a Funeral Service will be held in theFuneral Home Chapel at 7 PM. Memorials in Mr. Dickinson's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior 's Project or the A.S.P.C.A. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com