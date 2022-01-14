Dickinson - Luther
January 2, 2022; beloved husband of Kim; devoted father of Allen (Cheryl) Nowicki, Beth (Edward) Michalski, and Linda (Eric) Dickinson; loving grandfather of Mary Jane, Lucas, Jake, and William Jr.; dear brother of Stephen (Sherry) Dickinson, and Naomi (Bill) Benson; Also survived by nieces and nephews. Luther was a member of the Army National Guard and owner of Dickinson Heating and Cooling. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Sunday, from 5-7 PM, at which
time a Funeral Service will be held in the
Funeral Home Chapel at 7 PM. Memorials in Mr. Dickinson's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior
's Project or the A.S.P.C.A. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 14, 2022.