Luther DICKINSON
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
Dickinson - Luther
January 2, 2022; beloved husband of Kim; devoted father of Allen (Cheryl) Nowicki, Beth (Edward) Michalski, and Linda (Eric) Dickinson; loving grandfather of Mary Jane, Lucas, Jake, and William Jr.; dear brother of Stephen (Sherry) Dickinson, and Naomi (Bill) Benson; Also survived by nieces and nephews. Luther was a member of the Army National Guard and owner of Dickinson Heating and Cooling. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Sunday, from 5-7 PM, at which
time a Funeral Service will be held in the
Funeral Home Chapel at 7 PM. Memorials in Mr. Dickinson's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior's Project or the A.S.P.C.A. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc.
2085 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY
Jan
16
Service
7:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc.
2085 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My brother!!! My heart is so broken right now!! RIP!! You are free so soar like an eagle and dance with the angels!!! I love you and I´ll miss you forever and always hold you close in my heart!!! Our thoughts and prayers are with Kim, Allen, Beth, Linda and their spouses and all the grandchildren!!
Naomi Benson
Family
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results