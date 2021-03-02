HALL - Luverna (nee Farmer)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late John Hall; devoted mother of Robert (Minnie), Johnathan, Michael (Beth), Linda, Janet (Johnny), Janice (Scott) and the late Charles, late Elizabeth "Ann"; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Luverna's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday, March 6th, from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. At family request, they are allowing 40 people at the time of gathering for the service.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2021.