Luverna HALL
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
HALL - Luverna (nee Farmer)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late John Hall; devoted mother of Robert (Minnie), Johnathan, Michael (Beth), Linda, Janet (Johnny), Janice (Scott) and the late Charles, late Elizabeth "Ann"; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Luverna's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday, March 6th, from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. At family request, they are allowing 40 people at the time of gathering for the service.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
