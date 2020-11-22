Menu
Lydia MUNIZ
MUNIZ - Lydia (nee Santiago)
Of Rochester, entered into rest November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neftali Muniz; devoted mother of Brenda Muniz and the late Michelle Muniz, and adopted son Jeremy Parrilla; cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Carlos, Lelia, Nessa, Nate and Neftali; loving daughter of the late Cecilio and Juana Santiago; dear sister of Lucia (Saturnino), Carmen (Cecilio), Esteban, Esther (Pedro), Angel (Gloria), Maria, Thomas (Leda), Rachael, Noelia and Anna; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday morning from 9-11 o'clock. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. PURSUANT TO THE NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Nov
25
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
