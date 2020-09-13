SOTO - Lydia V.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 10, 2020. Mother like to Adrian and Arieanna Ruiz; loving daughter of Lorenzo and the late Luzimina Soto; dear sister of Maria (late Juan) Hernandez, Gertrude Solano, Ivan (Shirley) Soto, Johnny (Lea) Soto, Mitchell (Margie) Soto, Lucy Soto, Nelson (Ericka) Soto and Margarita Soto; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., Snyder (near Harlem Rd.) on Monday and Tuesday, from 3-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning, at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. PURSUANT TO THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33 % OCCUPANCY. LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.