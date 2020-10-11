Hoffmeister - Lyle A.

Age 86, of The Villages, FL (North Tonawanda, NY), passed at Cornerstone Hospice after his fight with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Wall) Hoffmeister; brother of Nancy (Don) Schimschack; brother of Carl (late Bonnie) Hoffmeister of NC; beloved son of William (Nancy and the late Julie) Hoffmeister of Clarence, NY and John Hoffmeister (Kirsten) of VA; grandfather to John Paul (Cindy), great-grandchild Jackson, Kassandra (Erik) Flading and Clayton, all of VA, Emily Wangler of Colorado, and special niece known as Auntie Lora to the grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Gratwick Lumber Company of North Tonawanda was a family business which he ended up closing. He worked at Kittinger Furniture in Buffalo for 26 years and six years at North Tonawanda Public Library. He was a lifetime member of St Mark's Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda and an associated member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Florida. He was a Veteran and a lifetime member of Amvets in North Tonawanda. He has now gone full circle and is at peace in his eternal home.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.