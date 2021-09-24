MORGAN - Lyle N., III
September 21, 2021, age 51. Beloved son of Sandra S. (Albert) Boergers and Lyle N. (late Debbie) Morgan, Jr.; caring brother of Nicole Sweeney, Christopher (Jen) Morgan and Emily (Rich) Brautman; dear brother-in-law of Jim Sweeney; adored uncle of Nicholas, Joshua, Alex, Anthony, Jake, Christopher and Austin; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.