Lyle N. MORGAN III
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
MORGAN - Lyle N., III
September 21, 2021, age 51. Beloved son of Sandra S. (Albert) Boergers and Lyle N. (late Debbie) Morgan, Jr.; caring brother of Nicole Sweeney, Christopher (Jen) Morgan and Emily (Rich) Brautman; dear brother-in-law of Jim Sweeney; adored uncle of Nicholas, Joshua, Alex, Anthony, Jake, Christopher and Austin; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.
With Much Love, Ruby & Family
September 30, 2021
Dear Sandi and family, I am so saddened to hear about Lyle, My deepest sympathy to all of you and may he Rest In Peace with the Lord. Prayers for you and your family Toni Metz
Toni/mom Modaffari
September 25, 2021
Nicole and family, I am so sorry for your loss
Tammy Koithan
September 24, 2021
Sending you all my love and sympathy over the loss if Lyle. I will always remember his beautiful smile.
Patricia Seychew
September 24, 2021
Sandy, Nicole, & Chris, I can´t tell you how this breaks my heart. I´m so, so sorry. Each of you have always held such special place in my heart!!!! My thoughts, prayers, and love are with you all!
Diane Aquilina-Socie
September 23, 2021
