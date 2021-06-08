Menu
Lyn I. DONACIK
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway
Lancaster, NY
DONACIK - Lyn I. (nee Witkowski)
June 5, 2021, of Lancaster, at age 74. Beloved wife of the late Norbert G. Donacik; devoted mother of Kimberly (Vincent) Nye, Steven Donacik and the late Carol (Terry) Moon; loving grandmother of Karrissa, Marlee, Kody and Kylee; dear sister of Carol Ruth; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the ZURBRICK-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where services will be held 10 AM Friday. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Jun
11
Service
10:00a.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Jun
11
Interment
St. Adalbert Cemetery
Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Lynn's passing..... prayers to the family..
Lisa Krafchak
Work
June 13, 2021
Lyn - miss seeing you at Tops.
Sue Nogaro
Other
June 8, 2021
Kimmy, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I worked with her for 12 years at the store. Rest in peace Lynie.
Pat Rosenthal
June 8, 2021
