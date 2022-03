DONACIK - Lyn I. (nee Witkowski)June 5, 2021, of Lancaster, at age 74. Beloved wife of the late Norbert G. Donacik; devoted mother of Kimberly (Vincent) Nye, Steven Donacik and the late Carol (Terry) Moon; loving grandmother of Karrissa, Marlee, Kody and Kylee; dear sister of Carol Ruth; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the ZURBRICK-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where services will be held 10 AM Friday. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com