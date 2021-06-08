DONACIK - Lyn I. (nee Witkowski)
June 5, 2021, of Lancaster, at age 74. Beloved wife of the late Norbert G. Donacik; devoted mother of Kimberly (Vincent) Nye, Steven Donacik and the late Carol (Terry) Moon; loving grandmother of Karrissa, Marlee, Kody and Kylee; dear sister of Carol Ruth; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the ZURBRICK-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where services will be held 10 AM Friday. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.