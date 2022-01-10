STEINHART - Lynda (nee Falk)
January 7th, 2022, former wife of Alan Steinhart; loving mother of Leah (Shawn Keil) Steinhart and Shari Steinhart; daughter of Barbara (Paul) Pumm and the late Marshall Falk; sister of Susan (Michael) Mercier, Joni Falk, Karen (Joseph) Mecozzi and Patrick (Deborah) Pumm; devoted Nana of Brendan, McKenzie and Taylor; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.