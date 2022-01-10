Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynda STEINHART
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
STEINHART - Lynda (nee Falk)
January 7th, 2022, former wife of Alan Steinhart; loving mother of Leah (Shawn Keil) Steinhart and Shari Steinhart; daughter of Barbara (Paul) Pumm and the late Marshall Falk; sister of Susan (Michael) Mercier, Joni Falk, Karen (Joseph) Mecozzi and Patrick (Deborah) Pumm; devoted Nana of Brendan, McKenzie and Taylor; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Leah & Shari, We send our love and support. Our families shared so many AMAZING experiences, may you find comfort in these memories!
Schilling Family
January 13, 2022
Pat and Debbie - We am so sorry for your family's loss.
Deanna and Edward Milewski
January 13, 2022
May Lynda´s memory be a blessing. Love Debbie
Debbie Kadish
January 12, 2022
We worked along side with Lynda for 3 years and truly enjoyed her spirit. Our deepest condolences to the entire family. Gone way to soon-never forgotten
Denise Markiewicz and Dennis Jakubaszek
Work
January 11, 2022
Dear Barbara and Family, I am so sincerely sorry your loss. Barbara, It´s been so long since we knew each other, but I saw this and remembered our family connection. Just want you to know know I´m thinking of you with love. Annette Lipman Rosenberg
Annette Lipman Rosenberg
Other
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results