Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lynn D. COFFELT
COFFELT - Lynn D.
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on November 23, 2020. Devoted mother of Nicole Coffelt and Dustin Coffelt; cherished grandmother of Skyler, Lovila and David; loving daughter of the late Pasqual and Alice Costantino; dear sister of Diane (Carl), Dorienne (late Walter), Charlene (John) and Pasqual. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.