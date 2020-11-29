COFFELT - Lynn D.
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on November 23, 2020. Devoted mother of Nicole Coffelt and Dustin Coffelt; cherished grandmother of Skyler, Lovila and David; loving daughter of the late Pasqual and Alice Costantino; dear sister of Diane (Carl), Dorienne (late Walter), Charlene (John) and Pasqual. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.