HUDSON - Lynn Earl
Age 89, of Marilla, NY. Passed away peacefully November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Barrow); dearest father of Merlyn (Diane) and Meredith (Sally) Hudson; loving grandfather of Amy (Chris Cole) Hudson, Jodi (Nicholas) Fodero, Danielle (Ryan) Miller and Hillary (Krag) Lambert; great-grandfather of Corona and Gianna Fodero; dear son of the late Floyd and Rena (nee Darbee) Hudson; brother of the late Lyle (Claire) Hudson and the late Laura (Glenn) Barber; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family present for visitation Thursday from 3-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Funeral services Friday, 11 AM at the Williston United Methodist Church. Please assemble at church. Interment Marilla Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Williston United Methodist Church, 12667 Williston Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052 or the Java Village Baptist Church, 4522 Rt. 78 Java Village, NY 14083. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.