BOTSFORD - Lynn Eric
Age 68, of Springville, NY, passed away on August 29, 2020. Husband of Amy (Taeler) Botsford; father of Kristin (Scott) Ferris, Kerri (Michael) Wolbert and Adrianne (Everett) Ratzel; grandfather of Stephanie, Tyler, Cory, Andrew, Gemma, Baylee, Benjamin and Theodore; brother of the late Judith (Richard) Goranson; uncle of Richard (Michelle Hartz) Goranson and Carole Goranson; great-uncle of Joshua and David Goranson. Friends may call on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice
. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.