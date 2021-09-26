Menu
Lynn C. RUNFOLA
RUNFOLA - Lynn C.
(nee Mccoy)
Of Houston, TX passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. Due to the pandemic, no services could be planned at that time. The family is pleased to announce and invite all those that knew and loved Lynn to gather for her Celebration of Life Service at St. Timothy's RC Church located at the corner of Ensminger Rd. and E Park Dr. in Tonawanda, NY on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 10am. The family understands that given the current state of the pandemic, some may not feel comfortable with attending in person, therefore, Lynn's Service will also be broad-casted via "Facebook Live" from Lynn's Facebook account.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
St. Timothy's RC Church
corner of Ensminger Rd. and E Park Dr, Tonawanda, NY
