SCHUNK - Lynn M.
Of Depew, NY, September 8, 2021. Beloved daughter of Robin (Stephen) Schmieder and the late Richard E. Schunk; dear fiancée of Jason Moline; sister of Nicole (Lee) Groomes and Richard A. Schunk; stepsister of Matthew Schmieder; granddaughter of Alfreda and the late Robert Streif and the late Richard G. and Dolores Schunk; aunt of Jordan and Alysa Schunk and Callie Groomes; best friend of Sarah Rowe. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at Saint Nicholas Anglican Church, 539 Main St., W. Seneca, NY, on Saturday, September 18th at 11 AM. To celebrate Lynn's life, the family asks that you wear bright colors to her service. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.