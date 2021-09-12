Menu
Lynn M. SCHUNK
Of Depew, NY, September 8, 2021. Beloved daughter of Robin (Stephen) Schmieder and the late Richard E. Schunk; dear fiancée of Jason Moline; sister of Nicole (Lee) Groomes and Richard A. Schunk; stepsister of Matthew Schmieder; granddaughter of Alfreda and the late Robert Streif and the late Richard G. and Dolores Schunk; aunt of Jordan and Alysa Schunk and Callie Groomes; best friend of Sarah Rowe. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at Saint Nicholas Anglican Church, 539 Main St., W. Seneca, NY, on Saturday, September 18th at 11 AM. To celebrate Lynn's life, the family asks that you wear bright colors to her service. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Saint Nicholas Anglican Church
539 Main St, Attica, NY
Being able to know Lynn and work alongside her was such a privilege . . . I saw the caring, kindness, strength of character and courage she always demonstrated with her co-workers and with her customers. I admire her greatly and was gratified to see her become engaged, buy a home, and have all that love she shared with Jason and her family. May that love and those memories continue to envelop you all with warmth and strength each day. Most sincerely, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Caruana
Coworker
September 16, 2021
Travelers coworkers & managers
September 16, 2021
Rest In Peace my love. Lynn was my fiancé and even though we were only together a little over 2 years, we managed to use that time wisely and have fun and do many many fun things. We also managed to buy a home together last year and make it our own. She was my best friend and teammate we got chores done with ease cause we would both work on part of something. She is greatly missed and will be greatly missed. So much to say but I have said it elsewhere as well. I pray that you have found you father in heaven and are having the greatest time ever. Love you, rest peacefully up in heaven.
Jason Moline
Significant_other
September 13, 2021
Lynn was one of the very kindest (and the most fun) people I have ever met, and it was a privilege and joy to call her my friend. She was very good at seeing who people were, and at loving us even if we weren’t perfect. She made me a better person by just being herself and setting the perfect example of what a wonderful person looks like. I will miss her dearly.
Mary Kosloski
Friend
September 11, 2021
She was a bright shining star always with a smile and kind word she will truly be missed
Brenda Redcross
Coworker
September 9, 2021
