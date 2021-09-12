Rest In Peace my love. Lynn was my fiancé and even though we were only together a little over 2 years, we managed to use that time wisely and have fun and do many many fun things. We also managed to buy a home together last year and make it our own. She was my best friend and teammate we got chores done with ease cause we would both work on part of something. She is greatly missed and will be greatly missed. So much to say but I have said it elsewhere as well. I pray that you have found you father in heaven and are having the greatest time ever. Love you, rest peacefully up in heaven.

Jason Moline Significant_other September 13, 2021