Lynne Marie CAUGHILL
FUNERAL HOME
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY
CAUGHILL - Lynne Marie
(nee Jackson)
73, Formerly of Amherst and now Lockport, NY, died on March 7, 2021 at Millard Fillmore Hospital. Loving wife of Michael C. Caughill; dear mother of Michael (Melinda) Caughill, Jeffery (Christine Muir) Caughill, Todd (Alycia Meahl) Caughill; proud grandmother of Michael, Charles, Chelsea, Caitlyn, Ryan and Alyssa; also survived by five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; also survived by her "honorary" daughter, Taylor Fincik; sister of Peggy Briggs (the late Brian) and Franklin "Skip" (Roxanne) Jackson. Friends received by the family on Sunday, 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM, at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda where services will be held that evening at 8 PM. Born in North Tonawanda, Lynne and her husband owned Mike's Appliance Service for over 40 years. She is cherished by her family and her friends. Her smile and loving family attitude is unmatched. We have lost a light in our lives. The family asks that memorials be made to Oishei Children's Hospital, Child Life Department.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Mar
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Mar
13
Service
8:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mike and family, I am so so sorry for your loss of Lynn, such a wonderful person and great neighbor. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Jen and Jason Moore
March 14, 2021
Rest In Peace
Candace
March 12, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for your family
Candace Santana and Family
March 12, 2021
Dear Mike and family, I am so so sorry for your loss of Lynn, such a wonderful person. May she Rest In Peace.
Paula Kopf (Sattelberg)
March 12, 2021
Carrie and Maxwell Kahn
March 12, 2021
Dear Mike and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed talking to Lynne.
Jim and Mary Anne Grady
March 12, 2021
