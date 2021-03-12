CAUGHILL - Lynne Marie

(nee Jackson)

73, Formerly of Amherst and now Lockport, NY, died on March 7, 2021 at Millard Fillmore Hospital. Loving wife of Michael C. Caughill; dear mother of Michael (Melinda) Caughill, Jeffery (Christine Muir) Caughill, Todd (Alycia Meahl) Caughill; proud grandmother of Michael, Charles, Chelsea, Caitlyn, Ryan and Alyssa; also survived by five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; also survived by her "honorary" daughter, Taylor Fincik; sister of Peggy Briggs (the late Brian) and Franklin "Skip" (Roxanne) Jackson. Friends received by the family on Sunday, 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM, at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda where services will be held that evening at 8 PM. Born in North Tonawanda, Lynne and her husband owned Mike's Appliance Service for over 40 years. She is cherished by her family and her friends. Her smile and loving family attitude is unmatched. We have lost a light in our lives. The family asks that memorials be made to Oishei Children's Hospital, Child Life Department.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.