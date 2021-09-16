Mom this wasn't the plan. You weren't only my mom but at concerts & cruises you were Mama Krupp to THOUSANDS of girls. We traveled to do many different states- I couldn't have a better concert buddy

You are my best friend and I am truly blessed. People lie when they say "I've got the best Mom". I did. I don't know if she knew how amazing she is. I'm glad we did tell her that.

So now, what the hell am I going to do? 45 years wasn't enough. I don't know life without you.

So right now, this is the worst nightmare I've even had. When I wake up you'll be here. You have to be. We've got plans.

Mom I love you. I'm glad I told you that.

Please guide me. I don't know what to do.

You are irreplaceable. You are loved by so many. I want my mom back

Kim Krupp Family September 15, 2021