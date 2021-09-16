Menu
Lynne M. KRUPP
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
KRUPP - Lynne M. (nee Mucha)
September 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael A.; devoted mother of Kimberly and Richard Krupp; loving grandmother of Gianna and Ella Krupp; dearest daughter of late Gertrude (nee Musielak) and Walter Mucha; dearest sister of William (Francine) and late Joan G. Mucha; dear sister-in-law of Susan (Dr. Evan) Evans and the late Patrick Krupp. Also survived by an aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Monday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Parish (Crocker and Reiman Sts. in Sloan), Tuesday at 10 AM. Lynne was the Manager at Electronic Tax Service, in Sloan and a longtime cashier at Tops on French Road. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
20
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew’s Parish
Crocker & Reiman Sts., Sloan, NY
I am so sorry for your loss of your beautiful wife .
Meryl Mackowiak
February 17, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of this. I am so saddened. Prayers to all of you.
Roger Lawrenson (Wawszczyk)
Family
October 19, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Barbara Bosiacki
Other
September 21, 2021
Dear Mike and family, Sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. John Cichon
John Cichon
Friend
September 20, 2021
Lynne was a very sweet fun fellow d dubs girl. Love and prayers to her Daughter my friend Kim Love you
Stacy Shaver
Friend
September 20, 2021
Kim and family... I'm so sorry Kimmie! It's never easy. Just think of your moms surprise when she was welcomed with a huge family reunion!! Try not to be sad, though its hard as hell... But think of all the new journeys and experiences your mom will have. She'll be by your side when you need her. Just talk to her. She's there!
Joe C
Family
September 20, 2021
Mike and Your Family--- Our Deepest sympathy for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family.
Rob & Nancy Wittek
Friend
September 20, 2021
Mike,my family and I would like to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family on this tragic loss.Lynne was a sweet,caring and fun person who always made my annual tax visit so much fun sharing our “old days conversations” and sharing your granddaughters basketball highlights.She will be missed but not forgotten,take care and God bless. Brian and Carolyn jozwiak
Brian Jozwiak
Friend
September 19, 2021
Dear Krupp family, please accept my sincere sympathy’s for your loss. May the memories of Lynne’s laughter and love comfort you in the coming days, weeks, months and years. After the confusion and shock of these first days after your terrible loss, slowly fade, may the holes in your hearts slowly fill with the joy of having her to share her love, laughter and life with you.
Molly Warner Nelson
Friend
September 18, 2021
Gianna and Family
Sorry for you loss. I Will miss talking to her at Gianna’s sporting events at school. Thoughts and prayers for your family.
Wilkowski Family
Darline Wilkowski
Friend
September 18, 2021
Mike my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God Bless
Michael T Driscoll
September 17, 2021
Dear Mike we are so very sorry. Lynne was a real sweetheart. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God bless !
Linda Gramza
Friend
September 16, 2021
Gianna & family,
I am so very sorry to hear about your grandmother's passing. I always seen Lynne @ sporting events at JFK and sometimes dropping my daughter off from practices too. She was a busy grandmother for sure. RIP Lynne.
Kim M Desjardins
Friend
September 16, 2021
You will be missed. The Gianni family. ♥
Dawn Gianni
Friend
September 16, 2021
Gianna,
My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I hope that the memories you have with your Grandmother will help to keep her spirit alive forever. My Mom worked with her at Tops years ago and told me so many fun memories she had with her and how she would see her at the Casino! I would see her once a year at the Tax office! She truly was an amazing, loving and fun person! Love you :)
Maria, John, Gina Sarama
Friend
September 16, 2021
She was a wonderful person made the best cheesecake in the word ! Love and hugs the North Family
Denise North
Friend
September 16, 2021
September 16, 2021
September 16, 2021
We pray for you and your family. We love you all very very much.
Love always: Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Stacy Janusz
Stacy Janusz
Friend
September 16, 2021
Mom this wasn't the plan. You weren't only my mom but at concerts & cruises you were Mama Krupp to THOUSANDS of girls. We traveled to do many different states- I couldn't have a better concert buddy
You are my best friend and I am truly blessed. People lie when they say "I've got the best Mom". I did. I don't know if she knew how amazing she is. I'm glad we did tell her that.
So now, what the hell am I going to do? 45 years wasn't enough. I don't know life without you.
So right now, this is the worst nightmare I've even had. When I wake up you'll be here. You have to be. We've got plans.
Mom I love you. I'm glad I told you that.
Please guide me. I don't know what to do.
You are irreplaceable. You are loved by so many. I want my mom back
Kim Krupp
Family
September 15, 2021
My family and I send our deepest condolences in your time of loss. We met Mike, Lynne, Kimmy and, Gianna back in 2010. Gianna and our daughter Samaria were teammates as precious little bowlers! Lynne LOVED Gianna and she was tough when she had to be (it didn't last long!) Everytime I would see her interact with "G" as we called Gianna, it made me miss my Grandmother's gentle and tough love. The Krupps became extended family to us, we loved Gianna and they loved Samaria. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her presence. We will eternally miss you Lynne. To Mike, Lynne, Kimmy and, "G", you will ALWAYS be family.

Love, Michael, Kenya and, Samaria Hicks.✝❤
Michael Hicks
Family
September 15, 2021
