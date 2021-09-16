KRUPP - Lynne M. (nee Mucha)
September 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael A.; devoted mother of Kimberly and Richard Krupp; loving grandmother of Gianna and Ella Krupp; dearest daughter of late Gertrude (nee Musielak) and Walter Mucha; dearest sister of William (Francine) and late Joan G. Mucha; dear sister-in-law of Susan (Dr. Evan) Evans and the late Patrick Krupp. Also survived by an aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Monday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Parish (Crocker and Reiman Sts. in Sloan), Tuesday at 10 AM. Lynne was the Manager at Electronic Tax Service, in Sloan and a longtime cashier at Tops on French Road. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2021.