Sister M. Carmen PARIS
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
1124 Ontario Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
PARIS - Sister M. Carmen, OSF
Sister M. Carmen Paris, OSF was born October 6, 1922 in Steubenville, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Tommosina (Gallo) Paris. Sister Carmen died on September 27, 2021 at Niagara Hospice House, at the age of 98. Sister Carmen entered the Sisters of St. Francis at Stella Niagara August 31, 1942 and was professed August 19, 1944. Sister Carmen served as a domestic/housekeeper from 1944-1997, mostly in the Ohio area. She was at Stella Niagara Cadet School in 1946 and from 1963-1971. She retired in Columbus, Ohio in 1997 and moved to the Stella Niagara Health Center October 15, 2019. Private services will be held at Stella Niagara. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio.
Donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Stella Niagara, NY 14144. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
