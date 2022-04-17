Menu
M. Elaine PARKER
PARKER - M. Elaine
(nee Hawley)
November 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John E. Parker; dear sister of Kay (Frederick) Dozier and Cheryl (Paul) Mazur; loving sister-in-law of Dolores B. (late Raymond) Klimtzak; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, April 23rd, at 11:30 AM (assemble at Delaware Ave. Main Gate). Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY, 828-1846.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
