Mackenzie N. KULESZA
KULESZA - Mackenzie N.
Went to be with the angels on November 12, 2020. Survived by her parents Jennifer Woods and Anthony Kulesza; sisters Kaitlyn Kulesza, Samantha Walton; her dogs Nabs and Diesel; cat Casper, lizard Spike; horse friend Nala; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 4-8 PM in PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where private services will be held. Due to NYS COVID-19 guidelines capacity restrictions will be adhered to. Your patience is appreciated. Please visit www.pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
