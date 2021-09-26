While my parent's are both gone now, I just wanted to send my condolences. Dr. Chugh was my Grandpa's doctor, my Dad's, and even my doctor for several years. He was an amazing doctor and cared deeply for his patients. I've had lots of Doctors through the years. To this day I still say he's the best one our family ever had. To Doris and the family, we are keeping you in our prayers. Joe Holcomb

