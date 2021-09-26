Menu
Madan G. CHUGH M.D.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
MD
CHUGH, MD - Madan G.
September 24, 2021, age 87, beloved husband of Doris E. (nee Gisel) Chugh; loving father of Linda Chugh Ulinski, Attorney at Law, Timothy (Kathleen) Chugh, Dennis (Lynn Cieslak, MD) Chugh, MD, Kevin (Heidi) Chugh, Ph.D, Cary (Emily Becker) Chugh, Ph.D, Marcus (Eva, PharmD) Chugh, Samantha (Eric Oehlschlager) Chugh, Attorney at Law, and Randy (Carly Rounds) Chugh, Ph.D; cherished grandfather of 19; caring brother of Krishna (Prem) Arya and Harish (Kusum) Chugh; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
Nazema Siddiqui & Song Rio
September 28, 2021
While my parent's are both gone now, I just wanted to send my condolences. Dr. Chugh was my Grandpa's doctor, my Dad's, and even my doctor for several years. He was an amazing doctor and cared deeply for his patients. I've had lots of Doctors through the years. To this day I still say he's the best one our family ever had. To Doris and the family, we are keeping you in our prayers. Joe Holcomb
Joe Holcomb
Other
September 26, 2021
He was a brilliant man and a joy to speak with. Our sympathy is extended to the whole family.
Don and JoAnn Cushman
Friend
September 26, 2021
