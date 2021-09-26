MD
September 24, 2021, age 87, beloved husband of Doris E. (nee Gisel) Chugh; loving father of Linda Chugh Ulinski, Attorney at Law, Timothy (Kathleen) Chugh, Dennis (Lynn Cieslak, MD) Chugh, MD, Kevin (Heidi) Chugh, Ph.D, Cary (Emily Becker) Chugh, Ph.D, Marcus (Eva, PharmD) Chugh, Samantha (Eric Oehlschlager) Chugh, Attorney at Law, and Randy (Carly Rounds) Chugh, Ph.D; cherished grandfather of 19; caring brother of Krishna (Prem) Arya and Harish (Kusum) Chugh; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.