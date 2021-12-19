Menu
Madeline M. CIEPLINSKI
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Cieplinski - Madeline M.
(nee Lochocki)
Of East Amherst, NY, passed peacefully at home December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of 54 years of Thomas Cieplinski; cherished and loving mother of Craig (Becky) Cieplinski and Eric (Ryann) Cieplinski; proud grandmother of Peyton, Carter and Cameron Cieplinski; dear sister of Francine Wax and Frank M. Lochocki. In keeping with Madeline's wishes, a private interment service was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in remembrance of Mrs. Cieplinski to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY or the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy, Craig, Eric Our Deepest Sympathy for your loss. Madeline was remarkable, she was beautiful, intelligent, funny, caring and a joy. Madeline will be missed, but never forgotten. Matt Bogdan and Family.
Matt Bogdan
Family
December 25, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Amy Siegmann
December 22, 2021
The smile in the photo is the one we will always remember. Thinking of all you during this difficult time. She will never be forgotten....
Lori Faulkner from ESAH
December 20, 2021
Maddie taught me how to be the very best Xray tech I could be. Such valuable lessons that I carried throughout my 43 yr career in Radiology. As well as my teacher, she was a cherished friend. I will remember always her in my heart.
Polly (Plewniak) Ortiz
Work
December 19, 2021
Craig, I am so very sorry to read of the loss of your Mom. I hope that you will find comfort in the stories and memories shared during this difficult time. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Colleen Thomas
December 19, 2021
Madeline was such a special lady, She will always have a piece of my heart and I´m so blessed to have known her. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time.
Courtney Gandy
Family
December 19, 2021
