Cieplinski - Madeline M.
(nee Lochocki)
Of East Amherst, NY, passed peacefully at home December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of 54 years of Thomas Cieplinski; cherished and loving mother of Craig (Becky) Cieplinski and Eric (Ryann) Cieplinski; proud grandmother of Peyton, Carter and Cameron Cieplinski; dear sister of Francine Wax and Frank M. Lochocki. In keeping with Madeline's wishes, a private interment service was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in remembrance of Mrs. Cieplinski to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY or the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.