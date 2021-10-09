Menu
Madeline R. RUSSO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
RUSSO - Madeline R.
(nee DelVecchio)
October 7, 2021 at the age of 90; Beloved wife of the late Anthony L. Russo; loving mother of Anthony (Sally) Russo, Mary (Sean) Talley, Lucy (Donald) Dannecker and Nicholas Russo; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Andrew) Heymann, Meggan, Ryan, Britney, Caitlin, Joshua, Noah and Marco; adored great-grandmother of Anabel and Lia; caring sister of Lucille (late Andrew) Leonardi and Louise (late John) Lombardo; also survived by her nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday, October 11th from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence at 10 AM. Friends invited. Family requests that guests please wear a mask. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Oct
12
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Peace Church
10950 Main Street, Clarence, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
Nick and Family, Sincere condolences from the Sheriko Family for your loss. We love you and are praying for you. God Bless.
Ken and Sharon Sheriko and Family
Friend
October 11, 2021
