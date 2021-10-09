RUSSO - Madeline R.
(nee DelVecchio)
October 7, 2021 at the age of 90; Beloved wife of the late Anthony L. Russo; loving mother of Anthony (Sally) Russo, Mary (Sean) Talley, Lucy (Donald) Dannecker and Nicholas Russo; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Andrew) Heymann, Meggan, Ryan, Britney, Caitlin, Joshua, Noah and Marco; adored great-grandmother of Anabel and Lia; caring sister of Lucille (late Andrew) Leonardi and Louise (late John) Lombardo; also survived by her nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday, October 11th from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence at 10 AM. Friends invited. Family requests that guests please wear a mask. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.