MaDonna C. DOTTERWEICH
DOTTERWEICH - MaDonna C. (nee Blake)
December 2, 2020. Wife of the late Gus; dearest mother of MaDonna (James) Warczak, Joe (Debbie), and Marty (Bonnie) Dotterweich; loving grandmother of Jim, Jonathan Warczak, Jackie (Eric) Rachel, Jillian, and Jade Dotterweich; she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine Blake, and grew up in South Buffalo; sister of Bobby and Jimmy Blake, and the late Jane (Joe) Stadler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held due to Covid-19 precautions. A Memorial Mass in Celebration of MaDonna's Life will be scheduled at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
....fond memories of lovely Mrs. Dotterweich....my sympathies to Donna, Joe and Marty....
Karen Lorshbough
December 6, 2020