MONTVAI - Magda L.
October 23, 2020. Happy to be reunited with beloved husband, the late Frank L. Montvai; loving mother of Ferenc (Cecey), Zoltan (Erika) Montvai and Judy (Peter) Nagy; cherished grandmother of six; great-grandmother of eleven. Magda was a long standing member of the Hungarian American Social Club of Buffalo. She was fiercely independent and feisty. Magda always showed up with a gift in hand for hosts and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place when we can safely gather. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.