MONTVAI - Magda L.October 23, 2020. Happy to be reunited with beloved husband, the late Frank L. Montvai; loving mother of Ferenc (Cecey), Zoltan (Erika) Montvai and Judy (Peter) Nagy; cherished grandmother of six; great-grandmother of eleven. Magda was a long standing member of the Hungarian American Social Club of Buffalo. She was fiercely independent and feisty. Magda always showed up with a gift in hand for hosts and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place when we can safely gather. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com