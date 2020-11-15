WEBB - Major Jr.
Born on October 5, 1951, to the late Major Webb Sr. and the late Eddie Lee (Howard) Webb, in Waynesboro, GA. Major left Georgia shortly after earning his diploma and relocated to New York City, eventually making Buffalo, NY his home. He joined the ranks at Ford Motor Company at the age of 19 and remained there until his retirement. He was an avid reader, enjoyed music, and loved his children. On November 7, 2020, the Lord called Major home. He leaves to celebrate his legacy four children: Ronald Ward Jr., Stephanie Webb, Lawrence Webb, and Simone Webb; three grandchildren: Laurence Price -Webb, Ronald Ward III, and Kameron Ward; he also leaves a host of other family and friends; he was preceded in death by daughter, Bonya Price-Webb (May 2020). Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 2-5 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 10 AM at The United House of Prayer for All People, 60 Howard Street, Buffalo, NY. Funeral Services to follow at 11AM. Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be strictly enforced. Condolences can be shared online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.