WEBB - Major Jr.
Born on October 5, 1951, to the late Major Webb Sr. and the late Eddie Lee (Howard) Webb, in Waynesboro, GA. Major left Georgia shortly after earning his diploma and relocated to New York City, eventually making Buffalo, NY his home. He joined the ranks at Ford Motor Company at the age of 19 and remained there until his retirement. He was an avid reader, enjoyed music, and loved his children. On November 7, 2020, the Lord called Major home. He leaves to celebrate his legacy four children: Ronald Ward Jr., Stephanie Webb, Lawrence Webb, and Simone Webb; three grandchildren: Laurence Price -Webb, Ronald Ward III, and Kameron Ward; he also leaves a host of other family and friends; he was preceded in death by daughter, Bonya Price-Webb (May 2020). Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 2-5 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 10 AM at The United House of Prayer for All People, 60 Howard Street, Buffalo, NY. Funeral Services to follow at 11AM. Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be strictly enforced. Condolences can be shared online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
The United House of Prayer for All People
60 Howard Street, Buffalo, New York
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The United House of Prayer for All People
60 Howard Street, Buffalo, New York
