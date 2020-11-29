Sauer - Majorie
(nee Del Castillo)
November 18, 2020, of Marilla, NY. Beloved wife of the late Guenter; dearest mother of Kurt (Lisa) and Hans (Jillian) Sauer; cherished grandmother of Leah, Lukas, Kyah and Ally; dear sister of Carlos, Hercilia (Pedro), Victor (Sussie), Carmen (Lizardo) and Johnny (Magda) Del Castillo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.