Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Majorie Sauer
Sauer - Majorie
(nee Del Castillo)
November 18, 2020, of Marilla, NY. Beloved wife of the late Guenter; dearest mother of Kurt (Lisa) and Hans (Jillian) Sauer; cherished grandmother of Leah, Lukas, Kyah and Ally; dear sister of Carlos, Hercilia (Pedro), Victor (Sussie), Carmen (Lizardo) and Johnny (Magda) Del Castillo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.