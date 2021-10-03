CUTLER - Malcom G.
Of Buffalo, departed from us on September 23, 2021 surrounded by loving family and devoted wife of 53 years, Betty L. Cutler (nee Gau); proud father of Weston J., Thomas M., Andrew L. (Lora), Shawn L. (Diana) Cutler, and Rachel J. (Bob) Kendall; cherished grandfather of Kimberly (Matthew), Taylor (Andrew), April, Brittany, Shawn Jr., Robert, Tori, Bob Jr., Mason, Thomas, Charlotte, and Camron; adored great-grandfather of Bailey, Cadence, Matthew and Mayah; loving son of the late Malcolm F. and Jean A. Cutler; dear brother of Deborah (Don) Lyszewski, Charles (Kimberly) Cutler, and Weston M. (Chris) Cutler; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Malcolm's Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.