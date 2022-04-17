JOHNSON - Mandy Lee
(nee Lartique)
Entered into rest April 9, 2022. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10 AM - 11 AM, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 55 Grape Street, Gethsemane Square, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow. At the request of Mrs. Johnson, there will be no prior visitation. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THOMAS T. FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.