Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Manuel J. "Manny" COLOMBO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
COLOMBO - Manuel J.
"Manny"
March 23, 2021. Beloved husband of 50 years to Kathleen (nee Rooney) Colombo; devoted father of Gregory (Jill), Andrew and Timothy Colombo; cherished Papa of Tyler, Kyle and Aaron Colombo; dear brother of the late Roz (Vito) Pricola and the late Louis Colombo; loving uncle of Jim (Diane) Pricola, Karen (John) O'Donnell and Betsy (Jim) Mungillo; son of the late Manuel and Rose Colombo; also survived by many great-nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, golf buddies and close friends. Manny was a quiet, hard working family man; an old fashioned gentleman who will be missed by all. Special thanks to all who remembered Manny in their prayers during his brief illness. Also, to the staff at BGH-Neuro ICU and Hospice, Mitchell Campus for their excellent, compassionate care. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 1 PM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Family and friends may view the mass via live stream at nativityharrishill.org. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Interment will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
The Batavia High Class of 1961 is saddened to learn of Manny´s passing. You are all in our prayers at this time. He was a treasured classmate and will be missed.
Sandy Sterling Weiler
March 27, 2021
My good friend and golfing partner. May he Rest In Peace.
Bob Darch
March 25, 2021
Manny touched so many lives while working at MMB/HSBC. I worked with him there for nearly 20 years. His intellect was outmatched only by his goodness. This is a huge loss. My sincere condolences to Kathy and the entire family.
Barbara Kraemer
March 25, 2021
I worked with Manny for many years at HSBC. Always very kind, helpful and so very smart. My sincere condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.
Margaret Smeeding
March 25, 2021
I worked with Manny for many years at HSBC - he was one of the nicest men I have ever known. My condolences to Kathy and the family.
Anna Lahood
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results