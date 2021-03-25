COLOMBO - Manuel J.
"Manny"
March 23, 2021. Beloved husband of 50 years to Kathleen (nee Rooney) Colombo; devoted father of Gregory (Jill), Andrew and Timothy Colombo; cherished Papa of Tyler, Kyle and Aaron Colombo; dear brother of the late Roz (Vito) Pricola and the late Louis Colombo; loving uncle of Jim (Diane) Pricola, Karen (John) O'Donnell and Betsy (Jim) Mungillo; son of the late Manuel and Rose Colombo; also survived by many great-nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, golf buddies and close friends. Manny was a quiet, hard working family man; an old fashioned gentleman who will be missed by all. Special thanks to all who remembered Manny in their prayers during his brief illness. Also, to the staff at BGH-Neuro ICU and Hospice, Mitchell Campus for their excellent, compassionate care. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 1 PM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Family and friends may view the mass via live stream at nativityharrishill.org
. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Interment will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.