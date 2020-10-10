Menu
Marc Patrick FLAMINIO
FLAMINIO - Marc Patrick
Passed away suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 49. Beloved son of Penny Cavanaugh and the late Randy K. Flaminio; dear brother of Daniel Scott Flaminio (Stephanie Krestel); and loving father of Dante Joseph Flaminio. He is remembered with love by his devoted girlfriend, Kate Cummins and family, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Marc was an accomplished bassist on the Buffalo music scene and around WNY as an entrepreneur with American Court Resurfacing. A Celebration of Life will be held privately in his memory.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2020.
