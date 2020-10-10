FLAMINIO - Marc Patrick

Passed away suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 49. Beloved son of Penny Cavanaugh and the late Randy K. Flaminio; dear brother of Daniel Scott Flaminio (Stephanie Krestel); and loving father of Dante Joseph Flaminio. He is remembered with love by his devoted girlfriend, Kate Cummins and family, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Marc was an accomplished bassist on the Buffalo music scene and around WNY as an entrepreneur with American Court Resurfacing. A Celebration of Life will be held privately in his memory.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2020.