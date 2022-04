GRANT - Marcel D.Departed this life peacefully on March 22, 2021. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 3, 2021, 2 PM - 3 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY, where a Service of Remembrance will follow. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Share your condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com