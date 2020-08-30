Menu
Marcella BRAUN "Marcie" LIVINGSTON
BRAUN LIVINGSTON - Marcella "Marcie"
Age 56, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020. Marcie was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt, and successful businesswoman. Marcie is survived by her husband Jim; daughter, Maxie; step-son, Jimmy (Lori) and their three sons; sisters, Michelle Braun (Andy Holmes) and Jackie Gentner; brothers Teddy (predeceased) and Michael Gentner; nieces Marcie Hendricks (Dan) and Avery. Marcie was born in Buffalo, NY on July 2, 1964, she was the younger of two children to Marjorie and Max Braun. She and her loving husband were married for 19 years. Marcie was a graduate of McKinley H.S. and received her Bachelors degree from Niagara University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. Marcie and her husband Jim co-owned AAA Alarm & Security, Inc., in Phoenix. A private Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the 100 Club at www.100club.org. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
