Swiatek - Marcia A.
(nee Weslow)
Hamburg resident, active community member, and teacher passed away July 19, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Beloved wife of late Daniel A. Swiatek; loving mother of Eric J. (Ashley) and Danielle Swiatek; and dearest grandmother of Samantha, Brody, and Cole; dear sister of Norman Weslow; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will take place 1 PM, Saturday, September 5th at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Hamburg, NY. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. In lieu of flowers, please carry out a random act of kindness in Marcia's memory. Arrangements with LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-627-2919). Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
, where a recording of Marcia's services will be available after Mass for anyone who feels more comfortable viewing remotely.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.