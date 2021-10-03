BIEBER - Marcia R. (nee Butler)
October 1, 2021, loving wife of the late Francis W. Bieber, Sr.; loving mother of Debi, Fran Bieber, Nancy (Mike) Colombo, Patty (Mike) Clark and Bobby (Susan) Bieber; cherished grandmother of 12; devoted great-grandmother of 18; also survived by her sister, Sharon (Ronald) Borrell. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, October 9th, from 11 AM-1 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 1 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.