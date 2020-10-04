MARTIN - Marcia D.
(nee Meabon)
Age 85, of North Tonawanda, NY, died peacefully on October 2, 2020, at Greenfields Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster, NY. Marcia was born on October 15, 1934, in Jamestown, NY, the daughter of the late Dale and Agnes (Olson). She was the beloved wife of the late William Albert Martin; dear mother of Patrick (Lisa) Martin of Deer Park, IL, Pam (Tony) Cronyn of Clarence Center, NY and DJ (Mary) of Glastonbury, CT. She was the grandmother of Jacob and Joseph Cronyn and Nicole and Elizabeth Martin. She was also the sister of Mary Lou Szymanski of Getzville, NY, and Linda (Ken) Vacovec of Winchester, MA; she is survived by many nieces and nephews. Marcia graduated from Jamestown High School in 1952. She became a registered nurse after graduating from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 and married William in December of 1956. While living in Germany during William's tenure with the Army, they had their first child, Patrick, in 1957. The family returned to the United States in 1958 and had their second child, Pamela, in 1960. The growing family eventually settled in North Tonawanda in 1962 and, in 1963, had their third child, Daniel (DJ). Marcia had a long and distinguished career as a nurse at DeGraff Memorial Hospital and as a Nursing Director for Cardiac Services at Millard Fillmore Hospital at Gates Circle. She obtained her Master's Degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Buffalo in 1977 while raising three children and working full time. She retired in 1996. Marcia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, collecting antiques, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She spent many winters with her husband in Fort Meyers Beach, FL, where they would get together with their fellow snowbirds from Western New York. She loved music and singing and was a member of the choir at Trinity Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, had a constant thirst for knowledge, and was a longtime member of PBS. Family and friends may call FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver Street, at Ward Road in North Tonawanda, on Monday from 4-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or www.parkinson.org/
