LANGA - Marcia J.
October 8, 2020 of East Amherst, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Laura E. (Piechowiak) and Jerome Langa; sister of the late Elizabeth (late Donald) Gephart; aunt of Joseph (Michele) Gephart; great-aunt of Danielle Gephart. Mass of Christian Burial, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg, NY, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday 4-8 PM. Be mindful that COVID restrictions apply. Marcia was a long-time volunteer for Hospice with Dr. Milch, Hospice original founder. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.