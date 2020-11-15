HIBIT - Marcia Jane

(nee Bielecki)

Age 80, of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully Monday October 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. Dear mother of Jack, Gregory, Todd (Dorene), Alison Hibit, and Audrey Gangarossa; loving "Baba" to granddaughter Annabel Gangarossa; "Gramma Marcia" to Joe and Sam Schubach, and Morgan (Michael) Brown; great-gramma to Marshall Brown; daughter of the late Alexander and Helen Bielecki; sister of the late Patricia (Leonard) Knaszak, Richard (Arlene) Bielecki, and twin Barbara (Dennis) Hulin; beloved "Auntie M." to her many loving nieces and nephews; also survived by many dear brother & sister in-laws, cousins, and friends; pre-deceased by former husband Lewis P. Hibit; There will be no public service at this time. However, the family welcomes all who knew Marcia to attend a summertime celebration of her life once it is deemed safe for loved ones to gather and honor her memory.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.