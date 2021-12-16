Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marcia Marie KACZMAREK
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
KACZMAREK - Marcia Marie (nee Kuligowski)
December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael; mother of Jill and Brian (Kelly); grandma of Nathan and Oliver; daughter of the late John and Alice Kuligowski; daughter-in-law of the late Stanley Sr. and Rose Kaczmarek; sister of Elaine (Danny) Juszkiewicz; sister-in-law to Stanley (Marcia), Thomas (Carol) and the late Helen Niedbala; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will take place Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Dec
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Fond memories of hairdos for me and my mom. You were an artist Marcia! Praying for your family.
Diane Bernys Creech
Family
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James szymczak
Friend
December 17, 2021
Hearts are heavy now but happy memories will always be remembered.
Frank and Nancy Sygnatur
December 16, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jim & Pam Grabowski
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results