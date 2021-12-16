KACZMAREK - Marcia Marie (nee Kuligowski)
December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael; mother of Jill and Brian (Kelly); grandma of Nathan and Oliver; daughter of the late John and Alice Kuligowski; daughter-in-law of the late Stanley Sr. and Rose Kaczmarek; sister of Elaine (Danny) Juszkiewicz; sister-in-law to Stanley (Marcia), Thomas (Carol) and the late Helen Niedbala; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will take place Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.