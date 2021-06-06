Menu
Marcia Ann KELLY
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
KELLY - Marcia Ann
(nee Amatrano)
Entered into rest on May 31, 2021, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Loving daughter of the late Carmen and Felicia (nee Pierro) Amatrano; dear sister of Salvatore R. Amatrano; also survived by many loving family and friends. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Marcia and her mother worked together in the Dietary Department at Kenmore Mercy Hospital during the 1970's. Marcia's dedication and love for her mother as her primary care giver for many years, nursing her through many cases of pneumonia and the flu, was truly a selfless sacrifice. She enjoyed her family picnics, gatherings with friends and her annual October birthday dinner with her two friends Franny and Valerie. Marcia will be missed by many but never forgotten. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
