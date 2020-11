FRONCZAK - Marcia M. (nee Malicki)November 20, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard Fronczak; loving daughter of the late Tessie and Edward Malicki; dear sister of Richard (Alice) and the late John (Kim Pendolino) Malicki; cherished aunt of Cheryl Podoyak, Kevin Malicki, Mary O'Neill, Lisa Mazur, Matthew, Joseph and Michael Malicki; also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews and her dear friend Debbie Class. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at beachtuynfh.com