Marcia M. FRONCZAK
FRONCZAK - Marcia M. (nee Malicki)
November 20, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard Fronczak; loving daughter of the late Tessie and Edward Malicki; dear sister of Richard (Alice) and the late John (Kim Pendolino) Malicki; cherished aunt of Cheryl Podoyak, Kevin Malicki, Mary O'Neill, Lisa Mazur, Matthew, Joseph and Michael Malicki; also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews and her dear friend Debbie Class. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at beachtuynfh.com


November 22, 2020
Rest In Peace Godmother. You will be missed. Love you
Kevin Malicki
November 22, 2020