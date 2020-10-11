VANBROCKLIN - Marcia M.
(nee Pickles)
Of Hamburg, NY entered into rest October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James VanBrocklin; devoted mother of Eric and Paul (Maureen) VanBrocklin; cherished grandmother of Bridget VanBrocklin; dear sister of Sylvia Kellog, Gary and Mark (Joan) Pickles and the late Linda Randolph. Marcia was graduate of Lockport High School in 1959, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from New York State Teachers College at Potsdam and a Master's Degree from SUNY Fredonia. She taught elementary school at Charlotte Avenue School in Hamburg for many years. She was a longtime member of Hamburg Antiques Study Group (Volunteer Director of Boies-Lord House Museum) and the Hamburg House and Garden Club. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to acquire antiques for the museum. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.