Marcia L. MILLER
MILLER - Marcia L. (nee Smith)
January 6, 2021, age 91. Survived by loving husband of 70 years, Richard A. Miller; mother of Eric (Colleen) Miller; Julie Schuetze; Kurt (Karen) Miller; Lisa (Matt) Stiles; grandmother of Nicholas (Holly) Miller; Alyson Miller; Jennifer Schuetze; Daniel Schuetze; Katelyn Miller; Karoline Miller; great-grandmother of Bria Miller. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 17, at 10:30 AM, at Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Rd., Amherst, NY 14226. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Marcia was very active in her church choir and a lifelong Chautauquan. She was also a member of CLSC - the oldest book club in America. Donations in Marcia's memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church. Please share your condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Christ United Methodist Church
350 Saratoga Rd., Amherst, NY
