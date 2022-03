MILLER - Marcia L. (nee Smith)January 6, 2021, age 91. Survived by loving husband of 70 years, Richard A. Miller; mother of Eric (Colleen) Miller; Julie Schuetze; Kurt (Karen) Miller; Lisa (Matt) Stiles; grandmother of Nicholas (Holly) Miller; Alyson Miller; Jennifer Schuetze; Daniel Schuetze; Katelyn Miller; Karoline Miller; great-grandmother of Bria Miller. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 17, at 10:30 AM, at Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Rd., Amherst, NY 14226. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Marcia was very active in her church choir and a lifelong Chautauquan. She was also a member of CLSC - the oldest book club in America. Donations in Marcia's memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church. Please share your condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com