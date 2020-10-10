PORTER - Marcus Edward

October 7, 2020. Son of the late Jimmie and Mildred (Jordan) Porter; brother of Dr. Althea T. J. Christopher (Marilyn) and the late Allyson Maria Porter; also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, at 10 AM, in Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Avenue, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2020.