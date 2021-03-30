Dear George and family,

Marcy was one of the first friends I met in my freshman year of high school. We always had so much fun together. Once you met Marcy you could never forget her. She was full of life and so easy to be around. My heart goes out to you all! I’m so sorry I was unable to attend her wake and funeral due to the fact I’m out of town. Marcy has been in my thoughts and prayers everyday as well as her family!

Denise Gimlin Classmate March 31, 2021