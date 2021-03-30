JABLONSKI - Marcy A.
(nee Messina)
March 28, 2021 of North Collins, NY at the age of 68 years. Beloved wife of George Jablonski. Loving mother of Nicole (Jon) Welka and Brian Jablonski. Grandmother of Patrick and Olivia Welka. Sister of Thomas Messina (Jeff Jones). Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.