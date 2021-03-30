Menu
Marcy A. JABLONSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
JABLONSKI - Marcy A.
(nee Messina)
March 28, 2021 of North Collins, NY at the age of 68 years. Beloved wife of George Jablonski. Loving mother of Nicole (Jon) Welka and Brian Jablonski. Grandmother of Patrick and Olivia Welka. Sister of Thomas Messina (Jeff Jones). Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George, So sorry to hear about the passing of Marcy . Her kindness touched so many. Prayers to you and your family.
Arlene Gajewski
April 9, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Marcy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Jeanne Nowicki
April 3, 2021
George, I´m so sorry you lost Marcy. My sincere condolence for you.
Becky Popiel
April 3, 2021
George and family,, So sorry to hear about Marcy's passing. She was a bright spot of any day I got to work with her. She was one of the most caring people I know. Heaven just got a bit brighter.
Michele Saffire
April 3, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Marcy. My prayers are with you George.
Linda Stoll
April 3, 2021
Always a bright light with a great sense of humor. Helped others she worked with stay upbeat regardless of circumstances.
John Davern
Coworker
April 1, 2021
Dear George and family,
Marcy was one of the first friends I met in my freshman year of high school. We always had so much fun together. Once you met Marcy you could never forget her. She was full of life and so easy to be around. My heart goes out to you all! I’m so sorry I was unable to attend her wake and funeral due to the fact I’m out of town. Marcy has been in my thoughts and prayers everyday as well as her family!
Denise Gimlin
Classmate
March 31, 2021
Most sincere condolences to the family. Marcy was an awesome person who bubbled over with life and laughter.
Anne Haberer
Friend
March 31, 2021
Tom,George and family, so sorry for your lose. Marcy was such a great person and so much like her wonderful mother. She will always be in our prayers.
Lenny Mecca
March 31, 2021
Marcy's family,
So sorry for your loss. I went to high school with her, she was a pleasure

Karen (Kelsey) Roehner
March 31, 2021
What a loss for everyone who has ever had the pleasure of meeting this shining star. Marcy's heart was so full of joy and she definitely had a playful mischievous side that made visiting during the summers when we were children so fun. Her family, friends and the world has lost a unique, kind, sweet and wonderful lady. My deepest sympathies to her husband, children, grandchildren, brother and everyone who has been so blessed to have known her and now who have lost her.
Paula Messina
Family
March 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy George to you and your family. Marcy was loved by many and will be missed. She had a great smile and a hearty laugh. She had a wonderful gift of creating light hearted moments for many of us along life's journey.
Claudette Pulley
Coworker
March 30, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to George and children. Knowing Marci was a delight. She always had a smile and brought happiness wherever she went. May your memories and God help you through this sad time in your life.
Alberta Blasz
March 30, 2021
Tom & Family - So very for your loss. Sending love and prayers. I haven’t seen you in many years. Think of Yorker Club Days often. Michele van Zwanenberg Conklin and Family - Cuba, NY
Michele van Zwanenberg Conklin
Friend
March 30, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of this remarkable lady. Marcy was a pleasure to work with. She always had a smile and positive outlook.
Kathleen Mickney
March 30, 2021
Sorry George for your loss our prayers are with you price family
Jacob Price
Friend
March 30, 2021
George and Family, My condolences for the loss of your beautiful wife . She was an awesome lady and always had a smile on her face . May all your precious memories of her give you peace at this difficult time . God Bless. Diane Hupp
Diane Hupp
March 30, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of spending time with Marcy and my North Collins Family. Deepest sympathy
Camille Martinelli (Gatto)
March 30, 2021
Dear George and Family, I am so sorry to read about Marcy passing away. Marcy was a very kind and beautiful women who was always there with a smile on her face. You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. God bless!
Barb Barnes
March 30, 2021
George and family, so sorry to hear of Marcy's passing. The photo of Marcy is what I remember most of her, always with a smile. Please accept our deepest sympathies, sincerely, Ron and Diane Galster-Kozlowski
Diane Kozlowski
March 30, 2021
I am heart broken to hear that my aunt Marcy has passed i feel so bad for my uncle George R.I.P my aunt Marcy your in a better place now.
Earsey Miller
Family
March 30, 2021
George and family you have my deepest sympathy. Marcy was a very special person and will be missed by so many. It was a privilege to be her friend. I have to smile when I imagine the joke she tells St. Peter upon arriving at the heavenly gates!





William Kozak
Friend
March 30, 2021
Our hearts are broken. Loved Marcy so much. We have wonderful memories of all the times we spent together.
Our love and sympathy to the entire family. Cheryl and Charlie
Cheryl Bell
Friend
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss and will keep the family in my prayers. Marcy was a special person who brought smiles and laughter into my life as our friendship endured from college to present day. God bless her soul and may she rest in peace.
Charlene O'Brien Mindel
Friend
March 30, 2021
Dear George and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Marcy was so full of life! She was kind, funny and easy to talk to. When I think of her I just smile. My deepest sympathies.
Beth Oliver
March 30, 2021
Dear George and family: So sorry for your loss. Marcy was a pleasure to work with. She will be missed.
Judy Lake
March 30, 2021
I have great memories of Marcy. A trip to North Collins to visit my cousins Marcy, Tommy Boy, Aunt Delores and Uncle Tom were a special treat in the summer. Marcy was always happy and so fun to be with. I will have these happy memories of her. I´m sure she is enjoying being with her mother and father in heaven.
Diane Degener
March 30, 2021
Dear George, Tom and Jeff,
My love and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Marcy was a beautiful soul, a great cousin and wonderful keeper of the family, she was the glue that kept us together. She will always hold a special place in my heart.
Maria Spitzer
Family
March 29, 2021
Dear George and family,
Marcy was a true force of nature - a force of light, goodness, joy and laughter. I have so many happy memories of working with her over the years. When I’ll think of her, it will be joyful thoughts of pure happiness and sunlight. She was the best. In deepest sympathy and friendship......
Sue Herkey
Coworker
March 29, 2021
George and Tom... Marcy always had a smile as I remember and that is a beautiful gift and memory for all of us growing up in North Collins with Marcy... I wasn't a close friend but this is what I remember most about Marcy and it makes the flowers blooms so very special and the world a better place for all of us...
Jonathan Coleman
March 29, 2021
George, I am so sad to hear of Marcy's passing. She always had a smile whenever I saw her. She truly will be missed.
Janice Catalano
Friend
March 29, 2021
George, I am so sorry for your loss. Marcy was truly one of the beautiful people and the world will definitely miss her...RIP Marcy until we meet again
Mary Montaldi
Friend
March 29, 2021
