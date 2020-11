KALINOWSKI - Margaret A. (nee Wendt)November 8, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Matthew Kalinowski; loving mother of Margaret M. (Harold) Ley, Rita (Stephen) Siwinski, John (Kathleen) Kalinowski and Joanne (Scott) Goodberry; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest sister of John Wendt, Charlotte (late Aubra) Yarbrough and predeceased by five siblings; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12-3 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mrs. Kalinowski's name to the Salvation Army or the Ismailia Shriner Center, Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com